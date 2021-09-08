Jimmie Rodgers Museum celebrates birthday of Father of Country Music

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Jimmie Rodgers Museum in Meridian took time out to celebrate its namesake’s birthday Wednesday.

Rodgers, regarded widely as the Father of Country Music, was born Sept. 8, 1897, in Meridian and rose to super-stardom as an American singer-songwriter in the late 1920s.

Rodgers has been cited as an inspiration by many artists and has been inducted into the Country Music, Rock and Roll and Blues Halls of Fame. He’s also known as the “Singing Brakeman” and the “Blue Yodeler”.

“Since we reopened the museum, and we’ve been open for about two months now, it’s amazing,” said Leslie Lee, executive director of the Jimmie Rodgers Museum. “I guess in Meridian, we always hear about Jimmie Rodgers and see the impact he’s had around the world. We’ve had guests so far from California, Colorado and Texas. Every time they drive though, they want to stop at the Jimmie Rodgers Museum to see the legacy that he’s left behind.”

The Jimmie Rodgers Museum is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

