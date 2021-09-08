Skip to content
Kemper County Arrest Report September 8, 2021
Daily Docket 4
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Fonzy Landrum 08-29-2021 DUI; Fail to Stop for Blue Lights; Reckless Driving; Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Chad Harbour 09-01-2021 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Brandaryll Hudson 09-05-2021 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Clyde Clayborne 08-27-2021 Trespass
08-27-2021 Simple Assault.jpg
Mercedes Alfieri 08-27-2021 Public Intoxication.jpg
Johnny Moore 09-06-2021 Disturbance of a Business; Disorderly Conduct; Resisting Arrest.jpg
Ralph Sanders 09-05-2021 DUI; Speeding; No Insurance; No Seatbelt.jpg
Nathan Smith 09-01-2021 Grand Larceny; Possession of Firearm by Felon.jpg
Nicholas Houston 09-06-2021 Domestic Violence; Trespass; Malicious Mischief.jpg
Shelby Mowdy 09-01-2021 Grand Larceny.jpg
Tiffany Goins 09-07-2021 Detroying Defacing Sign.jpg
Thaddis Holmes 08-24-2021 Domestic Violence.jpg
