The last day for an umbrella before the sunshine takes over

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will cross the area today, and it’ll bring a chance for showers across the WTOK area. The best timing for showers will be this afternoon and evening, and rainfall estimates of near .25″ are possible. It’ll be a muggy day with highs reaching the upper 80s. However, in the wake of the front, get ready for a refreshing change.

Dew points are in the low 70s today, but they will drop into the 50s by Thursday morning courtesy of the passing front. This will feel very comfy considering morning temps will be in the mid 60s. By Friday morning, temps will fall into the upper 50s...leading to a crisp fall-like start to your day. Highs behind the front will stay in the mid 80s through Friday, but temps will creep up (along with the humidity) by the end of the weekend as northerly wind is replaced with a warmer south wind.

Gulf of Mexico

We’re watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a moderate chance to develop into either a tropical or sub-tropical system in the coming days. This system won’t be a threat to our area, but it’s already bringing rain to the Gulf Coast from MS to FL. It’ll continue to move NE, and it’ll cross over northern Florida before potentially moving into the Atlantic where it could develop further. The next name up is Mindy.

