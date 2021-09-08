Man pleads guilty to stealing and selling VA masks, supplies

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Veterans Affairs supply manager in south Mississippi made more than $50,000 stealing and selling medical masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Court records show 54-year-old Chad Paul Jacob of Saucier, Miss., pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of government property. Sentencing is Dec. 7. Jacob faces up to 10 years in prison.

Jacob has been assistant chief of supply chain management for the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System. Prosecutors said from 2009 until late 2020, Jacob stole personal protective equipment, electronics and medical equipment from the VA and resold it pawn shops and on his personal eBay account.

