Mayor fights to reinstate police department in Dekalb

By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A vote to reinstate the police department in Dekalb failed today.

Dekalb Mayor Clark Adams, fought hard for the resolution to fund the department but was only supported by one of the five Aldermen.

Those opposed had major concerns around how the department would affect the budget and felt that the money was not there.

The department was cut in 2016 for the same reason, money. Since then the Kemper County Sheriffs Department patrols Dekalb and is paid $40,000 by the town to do so.

Despite today’s setback, the fight is not over for Mayor Adams, “Our goal now is to work more on the budget and the finance and praying that we can get our financial goal up and more than what we need. So, when it comes up again, we’ll have money in place.”

The Mayor also wants his residents to know that he has their back, “This is the idea of the town of Dekalb with me being the mayor my ideal will always be representing. I represent the people, I don’t represent one or two people, I represent the whole town of DeKalb, and my job is to look after their best welfare and their safety. I’d like the public to know don’t feel like your thoughts are not being defrauded.

