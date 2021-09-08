Miss. National Guard sends additional help to Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi National Guard sent additional military personnel to help provide emergency relief in Louisiana. The forces include the Meridian-based Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment and the 255th Air Control Squadron Air National Guard in Flowood.

The aviation team is providing a CH-47 Chinook heavy lift helicopter and five personnel to provide vital air support to the Louisiana National Guard during their relief efforts. The airmen of the 255th ACS are providing communication support to military and civilian authorities during relief and recovery missions as needed throughout the state.

Members of the Mississippi National Guard assemble a tent at a point-of-distribution site in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, Sept. 6, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard/Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

These additional forces will join MSNG service members currently assisting the Louisiana National Guard, including soldiers from the 113th Military Police Company of Brandon, an Engineer Task Force representing the 223rd Engineer Battalion, headquartered in West Point, comprised of soldiers from the 858th Engineer Company of Calhoun City, and 289th Engineer Company of Bruce. These units are helping with debris removal, roadway clearance and distribution of vital supplies including food and water.

