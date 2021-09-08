Advertisement

Mississippi State announces 2021 SEC basketball schedule

Mississippi State guard Morgan William (2) falls into the arms of Dominique Dillingham, center, celebrating her buzzer beater shot as Breanna Richardson (3) watches during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(WIBW)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeastern Conference announced the women’s basketball team 2021-22 season on Wednesday which included Mississippi State’s match ups.

The SEC is preapring a 16-game schedule that features a 10-game single round-robin a home and home with one permanent opponent. The Bulldogs permanent opponent is Ole Miss.

Head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said to Mississippi State Athletics, “I’m really excited about our upcoming SEC schedule, especially our home games. Besides the fact that we get to start conference play at home against Florida, we also get to host Texas A&M and LSU, among others. There are no off nights when you play in the Southeastern Conference, but we are looking forward to every challenge and can’t wait to get the season underway.”

Mississippi State will start the season at home against Florida for the second time in a row.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will include all 14 teams, begin on Wednesday, March 2 and conclude on Sunday, March 6. All games will be played at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

2022 SEC Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 30 – Florida

Monday, Jan. 3 – at Kentucky

Thursday, Jan. 6 – at Alabama

Sunday, Jan. 9 – Vanderbilt

Sunday, Jan. 16 – at Ole Miss

Thursday, Jan. 20 – Georgia

Sunday, Jan. 23 – at Arkansas

Thursday, Jan. 27 – Missouri

Sunday, Jan. 30 – Texas A&M

Thursday, Feb. 3 – at Auburn

Sunday, Feb. 6 – at South Carolina

Sunday, Feb. 13 – Ole Miss

Thursday, Feb. 17 – LSU

Sunday, Feb. 20 – at Missouri

Thursday, Feb. 24 – at Tennessee

Sunday, Feb. 27 – Arkansas

