Mississippi State announces 2021 SEC basketball schedule
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeastern Conference announced the women’s basketball team 2021-22 season on Wednesday which included Mississippi State’s match ups.
The SEC is preapring a 16-game schedule that features a 10-game single round-robin a home and home with one permanent opponent. The Bulldogs permanent opponent is Ole Miss.
Head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said to Mississippi State Athletics, “I’m really excited about our upcoming SEC schedule, especially our home games. Besides the fact that we get to start conference play at home against Florida, we also get to host Texas A&M and LSU, among others. There are no off nights when you play in the Southeastern Conference, but we are looking forward to every challenge and can’t wait to get the season underway.”
Mississippi State will start the season at home against Florida for the second time in a row.
The 2022 SEC Tournament will include all 14 teams, begin on Wednesday, March 2 and conclude on Sunday, March 6. All games will be played at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
2022 SEC Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 30 – Florida
Monday, Jan. 3 – at Kentucky
Thursday, Jan. 6 – at Alabama
Sunday, Jan. 9 – Vanderbilt
Sunday, Jan. 16 – at Ole Miss
Thursday, Jan. 20 – Georgia
Sunday, Jan. 23 – at Arkansas
Thursday, Jan. 27 – Missouri
Sunday, Jan. 30 – Texas A&M
Thursday, Feb. 3 – at Auburn
Sunday, Feb. 6 – at South Carolina
Sunday, Feb. 13 – Ole Miss
Thursday, Feb. 17 – LSU
Sunday, Feb. 20 – at Missouri
Thursday, Feb. 24 – at Tennessee
Sunday, Feb. 27 – Arkansas
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.