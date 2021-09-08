Mississippi State names new associate head coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Bulldogs women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson announced Doug Novack to be an associate head coach on Tuesday.

Novack has around three decades worth of coaching experience and is recently coming from Bethel University after spending eight seasons in Pennsylvania.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Doug Novak join our basketball team and he is going to be a tremendous asset to our program,” head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said to Mississippi State Athletics. “Doug is a highly respected basketball mind and he has elevated every program that he has been a part of and I have no doubt that he is going to come in on day one and do just that.”

Novak has had 17 MIAC All-Conference honorees during his tenure at Bethel. He also helped Bethel win 65.8 percent of their games and had seven consecutive MIAC playoff appearances.

He lead the Royals to six semifinal trips and three championship games. He also got the program’s first-ever MIAC regular season championship and second ever MIAC playoff championship.

New associate head coach Doug Novak told Mississippi State Athletics, “Mississippi State is a special place with a great tradition and I am grateful for the opportunity to add value to Coach McCray’s program,” he said. “I consider myself a teacher first and foremost. We want to make simple plays multiple times within a possession as we fight for time, vision and space.”

Novak and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will begin their season Thursday, Dec. 30th against Florida.

