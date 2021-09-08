Advertisement

MPD may be the lowest paid officers

By Matt Robin
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Corporal Chanetta Stevens has been with the Meridian Police Department since 2016. She says her salary is tough to live on and she brought the issue of higher pay to the Meridian City Council this week.

“I feel like with this job you are sacrificing so much more. Because I can go out and somebody sees me in my uniform and they could just shoot me just because I’m a police officer,” Stevens said.

Stevens also said higher starting salaries would encourage more people to join the force.

“I feel like that would prompt a person to want to come to work more than just asking them to come work, because you are sacrificing at the end of the day,” she said.

Here’s comparison with other cities:

CityPopulationPolice Officer Starting Pay
Meridian40,148$32,000
Hattiesburg46,000$35,000
Tupelo38,271$40,000
Columbus24,083$38,000
Biloxi45,900$36,000

“If you have a good salary and you know the city does have great benefits, I think that will entice people to be more productive in being a police officer,” said Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith, who is a former police officer. “The jobs that the police officers do and the job that the public works people do are very important jobs, every last one of them. And I think that all the employees of the city of Meridian that are doing a good job deserve a raise.”

Smith said he knows officers need to be paid more, but it’s not as simple as that. Pay raises have to be budgeted, and right now, the mayor said the money isn’t there. Newscenter 11 asked the mayor what he’ll do to make this a priority.

“The council has to look at it through the budgetary process and then we have to look at it from a practical process as well,” Smith said.

Low pay. Low morale. Officer shortages. All are major concerns for a city dealing with a crime problem.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt...
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
Downward trend of new COVID cases could be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Latest News

Antibody treatment is keeping people out of the hospital
Antibody treatment is keeping people out of the hospital
DeKalb alderman advocates for vaccines
DeKalb alderman advocates for vaccines
Collapsed radio tower in Kosciusko cleaned up
Collapsed radio tower in Kosciusko cleaned up
State Auditor Shad White speaks to Meridian Rotary Club
State Auditor Shad White speaks to Meridian Rotary Club
Jimmie Rodgers Museum celebrates birthday of Father of Country Music
Jimmie Rodgers Museum celebrates birthday of Father of Country Music