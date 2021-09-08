MPD may be the lowest paid officers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Corporal Chanetta Stevens has been with the Meridian Police Department since 2016. She says her salary is tough to live on and she brought the issue of higher pay to the Meridian City Council this week.

“I feel like with this job you are sacrificing so much more. Because I can go out and somebody sees me in my uniform and they could just shoot me just because I’m a police officer,” Stevens said.

Stevens also said higher starting salaries would encourage more people to join the force.

“I feel like that would prompt a person to want to come to work more than just asking them to come work, because you are sacrificing at the end of the day,” she said.

Here’s comparison with other cities:

City Population Police Officer Starting Pay Meridian 40,148 $32,000 Hattiesburg 46,000 $35,000 Tupelo 38,271 $40,000 Columbus 24,083 $38,000 Biloxi 45,900 $36,000

“If you have a good salary and you know the city does have great benefits, I think that will entice people to be more productive in being a police officer,” said Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith, who is a former police officer. “The jobs that the police officers do and the job that the public works people do are very important jobs, every last one of them. And I think that all the employees of the city of Meridian that are doing a good job deserve a raise.”

Smith said he knows officers need to be paid more, but it’s not as simple as that. Pay raises have to be budgeted, and right now, the mayor said the money isn’t there. Newscenter 11 asked the mayor what he’ll do to make this a priority.

“The council has to look at it through the budgetary process and then we have to look at it from a practical process as well,” Smith said.

Low pay. Low morale. Officer shortages. All are major concerns for a city dealing with a crime problem.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.