Graveside services for Mrs. Bonnie Beddingfield will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Magnolia Cemetery with Pastor Roger Burke officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.Mrs. Bonnie Beddingfield, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at her home.Mrs. Bonnie was born September 6, 1936 in Clarke County to the late Nolan and Bertie Davidson. She was a graduate of Suqualena High School and Southern Business College. In her early years, she worked in the office of Royal Theaters and later went to work for the City of Meridian. She retired from the street and refuse department and later from the water department. Mrs. Beddingfield was a longtime member of Community Seventh Day Adventist Church, where she served for many years as a treasurer. She and her husband, Mr. Charlie Beddingfield, were literature evangelists for the church in their later years. The Beddingfield’s ministry led many people to Christ thru their outreach efforts, including delivering children’s Bible story books to doctors’ and dentists’ offices throughout the Meridian area. Mrs. Beddingfield dearly loved her family and her church.Mrs. Beddingfield is survived by her children, Sheila Watkins (Paul), Ann Maxwell, Charles Beddingfield, Jr. (Terri), and Debbie Ash (Brian); twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Jewel Thompson and Gene Davidson (Jimmie).She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Beddingfield, Sr.; her siblings, Roger Davidson, Mary Alice Shirley, Margaret Risher, Gladys Robinson, Bertie LaBeff, and Louise Fuller; her granddaughter, Bridget Maxwell; and a son-in-law, Bill Maxwell.Pall bearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are shared with the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org/donate).Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

