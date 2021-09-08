Advertisement

Northern Alabama man back in federal court for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 riots

New motion filed in Joshua James case
New motion filed in Joshua James case
By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Marshall County, Ala. man was in Washington, D.C. Wednesday appearing before a federal judge for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Joshua James, from Arab, attended proceedings in-person for a motion hearing that lasted more than two hours. The hearing took place just blocks from the U.S. Capitol where prosecutors allege James broke in on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote.

James faced charges along with 17 of his alleged co-conspirators, but only James and a few others actually appeared in-person Wednesday. The rest attended remotely. James, who prosecutors say was a member of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, is facing six federal charges, tied for the most in the group.

Only people central to the case were allowed in the room Wednesday where a federal judge heard arguments from the defense and the federal government regarding the charges against them.

The defense tried to chip away at the counts against their clients, sparring with the judge about the vagueness of certain laws being applied in this case that would carry serious punishments if found guilty.

James’ team keyed in on whether he intended to obstruct justice by allegedly deleting a relevant message thread on his phone. His team also claimed the alleged assault against an officer charge was “faulty.”

To wrap up the day in court, there was a motion to move the case out of D.C. The defense argued D.C. jury members would be prejudiced against the defendants and their support for former President Donald Trump. The judge shot back saying there is no polling data to support that and rejected some of his comments about D.C. citizens, one of which described them as against traditional values. The judge cautioned the counsel against painting with a broad brush.

The judge also said he will hold a status conference with the lawyers on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt...
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
Downward trend of new COVID cases could be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Latest News

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
Most breakthrough cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization are among older adults and...
Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says
COVID breakthrough cases occur in older, sick people