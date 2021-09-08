Advertisement

Ole Miss shares 2021 women’s basketball SEC schedule

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss women’s basketball team has their new 2021 SEC schedule.

The Rebels will open SEC play at home against Arkansas on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Ole Miss will return to the hardwood coming off of a historic postseason run last year. They return Shakira Austin who earned honorable mention All- America and First-Team All-SEC as well as head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin who will enter her fourth year with the Rebels.

Ole Miss women’s basketball officially has its full 2021-22 schedule after the SEC announced its conference slate on Wednesday.

2021-22 Ole Miss SEC Schedule

Thurs., Dec. 30 – Arkansas

Sun., Jan. 2 – at South Carolina

Thurs., Jan. 6 – at Florida

Sun., Jan. 9 – Tennessee

Thurs., Jan. 13 – Alabama

Sun., Jan. 16 – Mississippi State

Thurs., Jan. 20 – at Texas A&M

Sun., Jan. 23 – at Kentucky

Sun., Jan. 30 – Georgia

Thurs., Feb. 3 – at Missouri

Mon., Feb. 7 – LSU

Sun., Feb. 13 – at Mississippi State

Thurs., Feb. 17 – Texas A&M

Sun., Feb. 20 – at Vanderbilt

Thurs., Feb. 24 – at Auburn

Sun., Feb. 27 – South Carolina

March 2-6 – SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

The Rebels season opener is on Nov. 11 against NCAA Tournament team Belmont.

