Portis among ex-NFL players to plead guilty in healthcare fraud scheme

KENTUCKY (WDAM) – Clinton Portis, a Laurel native and former National Football League running back, is scheduled to be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to defrauding a health care benefit program for retired NFL players.

The 40-year-old Portis, who now lives in Fort Mill, S.C., pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and agreed to pay full restitution to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan.

Portis, who was drafted by the Denver Broncos but played most of his NFL career with the then-Washington Redskins, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Portis was among 15 retired NFL players charged in the fraud scheme and among the 10 indicted. Twelve of the 15 charged and/or indicted had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Others pleading guilty included:

John Eubanks: Former University of Southern Mississippi corner back/return man who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals

Etric Pruitt: Former USM safety who played for the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL

Correll Buckhalter: A Collins High School standout who played collegiality at the University of Nebraska before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Horn: A Tupelo native who joined the Kansas City Chiefs out of Itawamba Community College before going on to a productive career with the New Orleans Saints.

Portis pleaded guilty two days after a trial against him and fellow defendant Tamarick Vanover resulted in a hung jury because of certain counts against Vanover and declared a mistrial.

According to court documents, the United States Justice Department said Portis caused the submission of “false and fraudulent claims” to the plan on his behalf over a two-month period, obtaining $99,264 in benefits for expensive medical equipment that was not actually provided.”

Portis and Vanover were among the final three former NFL players indicted in the fraud scheme to stand trial or plead out. Joining them was the alleged mastermind of scheme, Robert McCune.

The Justice Department said McCune orchestrated the nationwide scheme that submitted about $2.9 million in “false and fraudulent” claims. The plan paid out about $2.5 million on those claims between June 2017 and April 2018.

The plan was set up during the NFL’s 2006 collective bargain agreement and provided tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance, up to a maximum of $350,000 per player.

