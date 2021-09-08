Rebuilding the Frank Cochran Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders in Meridian revealed new plans for the Frank Cochran Center, which had been slated for repairs. Mayor Jimmie Smith said the city council approved rebuilding the center at a meeting Tuesday. He said this is a $4 million project.

Three million dollars will come as a grant from the East Central Planning and Development District. The city will contribute $1 million for the project. The original plan was to repair the building after a fire caused damage to it.

The city hired a contractor to do the repairs for $1 million. Mayor Smith explained why the initial plan did not work.

“We had a contractor that was going to repair the building. My understanding is, because of material, that he could not perform work within the price that he bid. We let the project go so we could apply for the grant,” said Smith.

The mayor said that construction is set for the beginning of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.