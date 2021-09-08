State Auditor Shad White speaks to Meridian Rotary Club

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The State Auditor of Mississippi was in Meridian Wednesday speaking to the Rotary Club.

Shad White says the primary mission of the State Auditor’s office is to make sure that taxpayer money is spent in the way the law requires. If something criminal if found, an investigation ensues, arrests are usually made and money is hopefully returned.

White says his investigators have identified about 400 percent more misspent or stolen money this year than last.

”We also closed out an investigation that led to a $55 million settlement with a Fortune 50 company on behalf of the taxpayers,” said White.”

“It’s the largest civil settlement to ever result from a state auditor’s investigation in the history of the office. You hate to see this sort of thing. You hate to see misspending and theft. But if it’s going to happen, taxpayers need to know we’re out there working hard to stop it.”

White was appointed State Auditor in 2018 and was elected to the position in 2019 and is in his first full term.

