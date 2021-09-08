Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Football Team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is West Lauderdale High School’s Football team.

Before their game last Friday night the Knights were hit hard with the death of a classmate, friend and former manager of the team, Cade Sharron.

Even though West Lauderdale lost 21-14, they played with heavy hearts and played with everything they had.

Congrats to West Lauderdale for being our Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

