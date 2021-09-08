Tropical Storm Mindy forms in the northern Gulf

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center issued the first advisory on 4 PM CDT.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Florida Panhandle from Mexico Beach to the Steinhatchee River. A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions are expected to occur.

Winds were near 40 mph at 4 PM, and no major change in intensity is expected before landfall. The fast movement of the storm will limit the ability to strengthen, especially with limited time over the water.

Gusty winds and periods of heavy rain are likely along the Florida Panhandle from Pensacola to Tallahassee from Wednesday night through early Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.