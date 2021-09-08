VFW recognizes flyover pilots

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Mississippi paid tribute to pilots who add a special touch to their events throughout the year.

The VFW recognized the pilots who perform flyovers for special events, including the Memorial and Veterans Day events.

The organization also presented the L-17 formation team clocks with a “battle grave” image on them, as a way of saying thanks for what they do.

“Of course, that is something everyone looks forward to. The planes in formation, the smoke over our programs just send chills up your spine. They do it on their own goodwill you know there’s no contract, there’s no paperwork to fill out. We call and say could you fly over to our event at the appointed time. We just wanted to do a small jester to say thanks to that segment who add so much to our programs, year in and year out,” said Veteran Day Committee Chairman, Van McCarty.

VFW is planning for its upcoming Veterans Day event.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.