Alabama softball releases fall schedule

5/28/21 WSB vs Kentucky Alabama's Kaylee Tow (12) Alabama's Jenna Johnson (18)
5/28/21 WSB vs Kentucky Alabama's Kaylee Tow (12) Alabama's Jenna Johnson (18)(Kent Gidley)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama softball prepares for 2022 as they released their Fall schedule for the upcoming season.

The Crimson Tide will make their debut with a road doubleheader against Lipscomb at Draper Diamond in Nashville, Tenn. on Sunday, October 10th at 1 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide will then play six games across three dates at Rhoads Stadium.

The rest of the schedule includes:

Sunday, Oct. 10 at Lipscomb (DH) – Nashville, Tenn. – 1 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 16 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - ULM vs. Mobile – 11 a.m. CT - Alabama vs. ULM – 1 p.m. CT - Alabama vs. Mobile – 3 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 17 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - West Alabama vs. Memphis – 12 p.m. CT - Alabama vs. Memphis – 2 p.m. CT - Alabama vs. West Alabama – 4 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 24 vs. Wallace-Hanceville (DH) – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Bama returns 12 players from last year’s Women’s College World Series squad, including All-American Kaylee Tow and NFCA Pitcher of the Year Montana Fouts. The Tide also welcomes nine newcomers, including three transfers and six freshmen

