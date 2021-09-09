Advertisement

Charles E. Lindley

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charles E. Lindley was born May 6, 1945, to Charles E. Lindley Sr. and Dorothy Bullard Lindley. Charles stepped into eternity August 30, 2021, to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Charles was a member of the graduating class of 1964 at Meridian High School. He was an Eagle Scout and member of Order of the Arrow. He served in the 123rd MS Army National Guard. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Lovingly called “Daw” by his family, he was seen at all sporting events his grandchildren were involved in. Charles enjoyed his friends at the morning coffee groups at McDonald’s and Jack’s. He also enjoyed his walking buddies at Northpark. Always the jokester, he loved to have some tall tale to share.

Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherrie; his daughters Michelle Lindley Edmonds, Shawna Lindley, and his son Jason P. Lindley (Britney); grandchildren Jackson Lindley (Apryl), Abbye Spangler (Nathan), Kaela Edmonds, Patrick Lindley, and Eli Lindley; great grandchildren Charles Jakoby Lindley and Sophia Lindley; last, but not least, his bulldogs Brother and Blue.

There will be no public service per Mr. Lindley’s wishes.

Plant a tree in memory of Charles by clicking here.To send flowers to Charles’ family, please visit our floral store.

