Chili cook-off taking place Sunday!

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) in Lauderdale County is hosting their 5th annual chili cook-off this weekend.

There is a $10 entry fee, and chili entries will be accepted from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. If you would like to come and try the chili, it will cost $1 per bowl, or $7 for all you can eat. The money raised at the event will go to the Meridian Police and Fire Departments. Judges will pick the winner, who will get a prize of $125.

“Second place is $75, third place is $50, and it’s only costing you $10 to get in, so you make a good profit! And plus, you’ve got some good chili that everybody can eat,” said Ricky Nelson with the FRA.

The Fleet Reserve Association is located at 8874 Highway 39 North.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.