Advertisement

Chili cook-off taking place Sunday!

Fleet Reserve Homeport - Artwork by Teresa Stephens
Fleet Reserve Homeport - Artwork by Teresa Stephens(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) in Lauderdale County is hosting their 5th annual chili cook-off this weekend.

There is a $10 entry fee, and chili entries will be accepted from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. If you would like to come and try the chili, it will cost $1 per bowl, or $7 for all you can eat. The money raised at the event will go to the Meridian Police and Fire Departments. Judges will pick the winner, who will get a prize of $125.

“Second place is $75, third place is $50, and it’s only costing you $10 to get in, so you make a good profit! And plus, you’ve got some good chili that everybody can eat,” said Ricky Nelson with the FRA.

The Fleet Reserve Association is located at 8874 Highway 39 North.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
3-year-old boy killed when nearly 150 rounds were fired into homes
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Jaxtyn was born in Meridian on Sept. 1. His family was in town after evacuating Louisiana.
Hurricane Ida evacuee gives birth while in Meridian

Latest News

Friday will start crisp and cool, offering a taste test of fall.
Cool, refreshing weather offers an Autumnal taste test
Firefighters learn about flammable liquids in train derailments
Meridian Fire Department receives hazardous material training
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explains how an 11-year-old girl in Florida survived a mass...
Sheriff: Florida family massacre followed random encounter
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at...
Senate opposition leads White House to withdraw ATF nominee