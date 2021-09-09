City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DIMITRI J RIDGEWAY
|1994
|1915 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|CLARENCE J CLAY JR
|2000
|4401 40TH AVE APT 70 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|BOBBIE R HUGGINS
|1958
|3807 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|LEWIS BULLOCK
|1951
|108 CHESTNUT ST UNION, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING X 6
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.