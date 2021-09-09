Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2021

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DIMITRI J RIDGEWAY19941915 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
CLARENCE J CLAY JR20004401 40TH AVE APT 70 MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
BOBBIE R HUGGINS19583807 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
LEWIS BULLOCK1951108 CHESTNUT ST UNION, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING X 6

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

