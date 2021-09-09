Cool, refreshing weather offers an Autumnal taste test

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cooler air has arrived, and a drop in the humidity means we’re in for a taste of fall.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be clear, crisp, and refreshingly cool. It will be a good night to open the windows and freshen the indoor air a bit. We’ll cool quickly into the 60s by 10 PM. The low temperature by morning will be near 57 degrees. Friday will sunny and perfect to be outside. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees.

Football Friday Forecast

It’s hard to beat the weather forecast for our high school football games on Friday evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s at kickoff, and we’ll cool to the upper 60s by game’s end. We’ll be clear, crisp, and just cool enough that you may want a light cover on your arms if you’re sensitive to the cool.

Looking Ahead

That taste of fall will last through Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, we’ll start warming. Will warm more on Sunday before rain returns to our forecast on Monday.

