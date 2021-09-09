First Responders treated to Fish Fry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

First responders in Meridian were honored Thursday with a lunch as 9-11 grows near.

Webb Funeral Hosted members of local police, sheriff and fire departments as well as other first responders to show their appreciation for the jobs they perform a daily basis.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie says September 11th will never be forgotten and that America must still be on alert.

”We’ve got to be concerned in today’s environment after what’s happened over the past two weeks,” said Sollie. “Is this going to motivate something that will happen in the next couple of days with it being the 20th anniversary. We know that terrorism is not gone away. With the recent two weeks, they’re going to be embolden and we’ve got to be concerned and we’ll have to have our eyes wide open during this time period.”

Over 200 first responders enjoyed the cookout meal consisting of catfish, fries and hush puppies.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.