Game of the Week preview: Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Confidence.

That is what Meridian’s football team is feeling after two back to back wins to start the season. But heading into this week’s game against West Lauderdale, the Wildcats know they have to stay focused.

John Douglass, Meridian head football coach said, “We believe West Lauderdale is going to be a little bit better than what we have seen so far so the challenge is to get these guys focused and paying attention to detail being in the right place, doing things the right way cause that’s one thing I can assure you, they are going to be well coached, their kids are going to be coached up and they are going to play hard so we gotta be ready to match that so that is kind of our job to get ready for that.”

“I feel good. I’ve got a couple old teammates that I’m ready to face off again,” said Omar Gowdy, senior tackle. “I know we’re going to win.”

This season the Wildcats have an older group of juniors and seniors ready to lead the way. They are leaning on the experienced players to help them in the game against West Lauderdale.

“Those last couple years you know we have been young,” said senior, Jonathon Vaughn. “This year we’ve had a lot of people come back, a lot of experience and you know we’ve had time on the field before. so now coming into this year, we’re able to play better.”

The Wildcats are walking into the Kingdom Friday night expecting the game to be filled with fans.

Coach Douglass said, “It’s going to be a great atmosphere, you know, I’ve been out there when there’s a lot of people and obviously it’s a smaller venue then Ray Stadium but man, some of those smaller venues you get enough people packed up in there,a round the fences and all that and it’s a really exciting place. I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere. I’m looking forward to coaching in it and I hope our guys are looking forward to playing in it.”

Football Friday on WTOK will recap this weeks game of the week, Meridian vs West Lauderdale at 10 pm.

