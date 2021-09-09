Advertisement

Gas prices reach over $3 in Queen City

Gas prices rise amid higher demand
Gas prices rise amid higher demand(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Gas prices have been on the rise across Mississippi and Alabama. An increased demand in gas from Labor Day and last minute vacations tax an already stressed supply of crude oil. Hurricane Ida impacted has left 84% of crude oil production affected, leading to a slight rise in price. Some locals are combating the higher prices by seeking out the best bang for their buck.

“You search around town, it depends on where you’re at. If you’re a Sam’s Club Member, you make a special trip here. This is the cheapest price in town. There’s two types of prices on both sides of town. It’s three dollars and something on that side by MCC and it’s another three dollars and twenty-five cents over there going toward 39. So yes, you’re searching for some cheap prices,” said Kent Malone, a Meridian resident.

According to AAA, as prices across the country are expected to remain above $3/gallon despite the drop in demand ahead of Fall.

