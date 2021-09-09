Advertisement

Man dies in Thursday morning crash in Sumter County

Cortez Sheen, 26, of Grenada, Miss., died around 7 a.m. Sept. 9, 2021, when the 1999...
Cortez Sheen, 26, of Grenada, Miss., died around 7 a.m. Sept. 9, 2021, when the 1999 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving overturned in Sumter County, Ala.(WCAX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Mississippi man died in a Thursday morning crash in Sumter County. Cortez Sheen, 26, of Grenada, Miss., died around 7 a.m. when the 1999 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving overturned.

Steen, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the crash site on Highway 17 near the 164 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Emelle.

No other information was available. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

