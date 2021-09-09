Graveside service for Gary Cooper will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, 9:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Jim Hutchison officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Gary L. Cooper, age 58, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home.

Survivors include his fiancée, Samm Jacquot; children, Dylan Cooper, Drew Cooper, Tyra Cooper, Bethanie Jacquot, Stefan Jacquot, and Emilie Reynolds (Rob); grandson, Liam Reynolds; father, Bobby Cooper; siblings, Sheila Hines (Stanley), and Dennis Cooper (Myssi); nieces, Whitney Fuller (Cody), Emylee Ingram, and Anna Cooper; great-niece, Kaytlen Ingram; numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded by his mother, Edwina Cooper.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Buckley, Bruce Barham, Keith McKinion, Stefan Jacquot, Teddy Strickland, and Cody Fuller.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721