Funeral services for Ms. Donna Marie Godwin will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Chuck Overby officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Godwin, 59, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her home.

Donna was an animal lover, especially her dogs; she equally loved her family fiercely. Donna was a dedicated and hard-working employee of Lowes in Meridian for nearly 20 years. Donna had a strong work ethic and was dedicated to her job whatever it may be.

Donna is survived by her children, Denise Chaney (John), Chanda Smith, and Tommy Smith (Alisha). Grandchildren Austin Parnell, Chase Parnell, Eathon Chaney, Bethany Parnell, Kaitlyn Chaney, Christian Lawson, Molly Chaney, Julian Smith, and Hunter Chaney. Sisters, Beverly Davidson (Robert) and Joyce Gressett. Her nieces, Karen Massey, Candy Scribner (Robby), Sandy Jones (Frank), and Laura Bolen (Jay); her nephew Scott Davidson, as well as, a host of extended family members and her four legged companion “Baby Dog.”

Ms. Godwin is preceded in death by her father, Billy Godwin; great-grandsons Holden Chaney and Ryder Chaney; niece, Stacy Gressett; and her brother-in-law Phillip Gressett.

The Godwin family request memorials be made as donations to the COPD Foundation or to the East MS Animal Rescue for Lauderdale County in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Godwin family will receive guests from 1:00 until 2:15 prior to funeral rites.

