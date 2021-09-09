Ms. Victoria Carol Vistart Alberson, aged 72, of Meridian, MS passed away on July 19, 2021, at her residence of complications following cancer treatment. She was born in Biloxi, MS on December 24, 1948. She graduated from Miller County High School in Colquitt, GA in 1966. After graduating she moved to Albany, GA. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed traveling. In 1986, she moved to Atlanta, GA and attended The Art Institute of Atlanta to study interior design. In 1996, Victoria moved to Panama City Beach, FL. She loved animals and spent her spare time rescuing cats and injured wildlife. In 2012, she moved to Meridian, MS to be near her daughter.

Victoria is survived by her sisters Jeanie Stockwell of Fullerton, CA and Diana Dowdy of Colquitt, GA; her sister-in-law Theresa Vistart of McWilliams, AL; her children, Tharon Brent Barfield (Kristen) of Kennesaw, GA and Joanna Jean Alberson of Meridian, MS; and three grandchildren Madison Barfield, Kaden Barfield and Seth Barfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Jean Spooner Vistart of Colquitt, GA and Romuald John (known as R.J. or Ray) Vistart of Damascus, GA; her brother Rommy F. Vistart of McWilliams, AL; her brother-in-law Dean Stockwell of Fullerton, CA; and her ex-husband and longtime companion Thomas Hall Pritchett of Albany, GA.

The family will have a private memorial service. Condolences, pictures and memories can be shared with her family at www.robertbarhamffh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Road, Marietta, GA 30068 and online at www.goodmews.org.

