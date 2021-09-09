Advertisement

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94

Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Tuesday, March 15, 2016, in New York. Constantine died on Aug. 31, his family says.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT
(Gray News) - Emmy-winning actor Michael Constantine has died at age 94.

His family told his hometown newspaper, the Reading Eagle, he died Aug. 31.

Constantine, the son of Greek immigrants, is known for playing the father of the bride in the movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

He earned an Emmy in 1970 for his role in the TV comedy, “Room 222.”

Over six decades, he made numerous guest appearances in TV shows such as “I Spy,” “Death Valley Days,” “MacGuyer,” “Simon & Simon” and “Judging Amy.”

Constantine appeared on several Broadway shows in the late 50s and early 60s.

Constantine’s family says he died of natural causes in his Reading, Pennsylvania, home.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

A Series of Nice Days Ahead