Advertisement

Reeves: Biden has ‘no authority’ to mandate vaccines at private businesses

(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is lashing out at President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled vaccine mandates which will effect nearly 100 million Americans.

The mandate, outlined Thursday, rules that all businesses with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. Federal workers must also be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to the president, nearly 80 million eligible Americans are not yet vaccinated.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said in a speech Thursday, saying that unvaccinated Americans “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

This then prompted Reeves to respond, writing on Twitter, “The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business.”

The governor continued, saying that the vaccine is “life-saving” but that Biden’s “unconstitutional move” is “terrifying.”

“This is still America,” Reeves stated, “and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

It is not yet known when the Biden administration will implement this new vaccination policy.

The rule, though, would require that companies provide paid time off for those seeking to get vaccinated due to the mandate.

A recent poll found that Mississippians were split when it came to small businesses and whether they should mandate vaccines for their employees: 43% said yes while 46% said no.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
"The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their...
Reeves, Ivey take issue with Biden’s order, vax mandates
Cortez Sheen, 26, of Grenada, Miss., died around 7 a.m. Sept. 9, 2021, when the 1999...
Man dies in Thursday morning crash in Sumter County
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday

Latest News

Walmart has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now...
Walmart to end quarterly bonuses, boost minimum wage
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Americans less positive about civil liberties, AP-NORC poll says
Diqwun Martin
Cold Case: Remembering Diqwun Martin
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,892 new cases reported Fri.
4:15 a.m. Temps
Dry and comfortable weather settles in