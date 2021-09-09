Advertisement

Reeves, Ivey take issue with Biden’s order, vax mandates

"The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business." Tweet from Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday that President Joe Biden has ‘no authority’ to require citizens get a vaccination to continue working at a private business. He called it unconstitutional.

Read the governor’s tweet below:

Read what President Biden announced about vaccines here.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said President Biden ‘missed the mark’ and said his ‘outrageous, overreaching mandates’ will likely be challenged in court.

Ivey said she encourages any Alabamian who can to get a COVID-19 vaccine but said mandates are wrong.

“I’ve made it abundantly clear: I support the science and encourage folks taking the vaccine. However, I am absolutely against a government mandate on the vaccine, which is why I signed the vaccine passport ban into law here in Alabama. This is not the role of the government.”

