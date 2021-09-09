A Series of Nice Days Ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Make some outdoor plans at some point between now and Sunday. The weather will be pleasant courtesy of a cold front that recently crossed our area. It leaves behind less humid air, a stable atmosphere, and slightly cooler temps. So, highs will stay in the low-mid 80s today (average high should be near 90 degrees). The muggy meter won’t be on oppressive, but it’ll more-so be in the comfy range until the start of the weekend when the winds become southerly again.

As for rain, don’t count on it until next week. There could be a stray shower on Sunday, but it looks dry for the most part. So, if you want to wash your car... go for it! Also, if you have strenuous outdoor things to get done, try to take advantage of the next few days.

