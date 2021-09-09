Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle

Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall south of Port Saint Joe, Florida Wednesday evening.
Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall south of Port Saint Joe, Florida Wednesday evening.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall on the Florida Panhandle a little more than four hours after forming in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday evening.

The National Hurricane Center says landfall occurred over St. Vincent Island, Florida - or about ten miles west-southwest of Apalchicola at about 8:15 PM CDT.

A sustained wind of 44 mph was reported at the nearby Tyndall Airforce Base tower south of Apalachicola. Wind gusts were reported as high as 55 mph.

Mindy will race quickly by Tallahassee by just about 1 AM Thursday and then track eastward through North Florida and South Georgia and into the Atlantic by midday Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt...
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
Downward trend of new COVID cases could be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Latest News

Weather - September 8, 2021
Weather - September 8, 2021
Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion assemble a tent at a point-of-distribution...
Miss. National Guard sends additional help to Louisiana
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon. An approaching cold...
A cold front brings us showers & keeps Tropical Storm Mindy away from us
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in the northern Gulf