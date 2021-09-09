Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall on the Florida Panhandle a little more than four hours after forming in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday evening.

The National Hurricane Center says landfall occurred over St. Vincent Island, Florida - or about ten miles west-southwest of Apalchicola at about 8:15 PM CDT.

A sustained wind of 44 mph was reported at the nearby Tyndall Airforce Base tower south of Apalachicola. Wind gusts were reported as high as 55 mph.

Mindy will race quickly by Tallahassee by just about 1 AM Thursday and then track eastward through North Florida and South Georgia and into the Atlantic by midday Thursday.

