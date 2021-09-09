Advertisement

US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Clarance Lowe mugshot
Clarance Lowe mugshot(Central MS Crime Stoppers)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The US Marshals Office is asking for assistance in finding fugitive Clarance Lowe.

Lowe is reportedly wanted for a murder committed in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and is believed to be in the area of Southaven, Olive Branch or Memphis. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Lowe is approximately 5′7″, 155 pounds and has a dark complexion. He is believed to be driving with a woman named Jamia Robinson, driving a 2011 brown Chevrolet Malibu with Leflore County license plate with the tag number KOKO 32.

If anyone has information on this fugitive please contact Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

