West Lauderdale prepares to host Meridian for the first time since 2010 season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights are 1-1 to start the season and will have to turn the page from last Friday’s loss as they prepare to play Meridian for the first time since 2010.

West Lauderdale may have lost their game last Friday but they are ready to move on.

“We do things one day at a time, one play at a time here.,” said head coach, Brock Clay. “That’s been our motto for a long time. So, that play is over and gone. [We] had a lot of positive things out of that. Very tough night for all of us, as far as under the circumstances, so, you know, very proud of the kids for the way they responded and we’ll play this week the same way we play all of them, one play at a time.”

Senior safety Bradon Epting said, “We’re just going to put that game behind us you know work really hard, watch a lot of film and get lined up in all their formations and just uh just compete.”

Last Friday’s game was different than most games for West Lauderdale, with the students morning the loss of a fellow senior student.

Clay said, “Time heals all wounds and you know nothing, we’re not going to try to forget or any of that but you know in this game we do have to put one foot forward and move on and I think the kids did a very good job at that Friday night. A little tough at the beginning, and and I think that kind of showed at the outcome of the game but hopefully you know it’s not going to be gone but hopefully it will ease up with time. Lots of prayers and lots of thoughts for the family and these kids and the team and the school.”

“Honestly I just think its you know every play giving it 100 percent you know of your effort just really remembering who Cade was and just giving it all putting it all on the line for him,” said Epting.

The Wildcats and the Knights will face off in the Kingdom Friday night at 7 p.m.

