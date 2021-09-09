What was Tropical Storm Mindy is now a Tropical Depression

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mindy was downgraded to a Tropical depression Thursday morning as it moved over Southern Georgia. It’s continuing to bring rounds of rain to parts of the Southeast, but it’ll be over the Atlantic Ocean later today. It’ll eventually get absorbed by a cold front, so the chance of it strengthening once it gets back over water is very slim. An additional 1-2″ of rain are possible for parts of parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.