Advertisement

What was Tropical Storm Mindy is now a Tropical Depression

Mindy weakens
Mindy weakens(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mindy was downgraded to a Tropical depression Thursday morning as it moved over Southern Georgia. It’s continuing to bring rounds of rain to parts of the Southeast, but it’ll be over the Atlantic Ocean later today. It’ll eventually get absorbed by a cold front, so the chance of it strengthening once it gets back over water is very slim. An additional 1-2″ of rain are possible for parts of parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
3-year-old boy killed when nearly 150 rounds were fired into homes
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 8, 2021

Latest News

Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall south of Port Saint Joe, Florida Wednesday evening.
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle
Weather - September 8, 2021
Weather - September 8, 2021
Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion assemble a tent at a point-of-distribution...
Miss. National Guard sends additional help to Louisiana
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon. An approaching cold...
A cold front brings us showers & keeps Tropical Storm Mindy away from us