Big 12 votes to add BYU, Houston, UCF, Cincinnati to conference

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Big 12 voted on Friday to accept BYU, Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati into the conference.

In a statement, the conference said the vote was unanimous for adding the four programs into the Big 12. This occurs less than two months after the shocking news that Texas and Oklahoma were leaving the conference to head to the SEC by 2025. This left the Big 12 in a tough situation in finding replacements for those programs.

BYU will join the conference for the 2023-24 season, while the other programs will join no later than July 1st, 2024 according to Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

BYU’s departure will be a little tricky as according to AAC bylaws, schools are required to give a 27-month notice before they leave and pay a $10 million buyout fee. It is a possibility that the league will expand to 14 teams before Texas and OU leave.

