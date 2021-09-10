Boy Scouts of America begin popcorn fundraiser

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Boy Scouts of America kicked off their popcorn sales fundraiser last week.

The fundraiser is held once a year and is an opportunity for scouts to earn money for their own troops and the council as a whole. In addition to traditional door-to-door sales, the popcorn will also be for sale online and some scouts will be outside stores selling,

Ken Kercheval, Scout Executive CEO of the Choctaw Area Council spoke to the importance of the fundraiser, “Our sales come back to us and the units themselves so they can do their adventures, buy equipment, help with membership fees, uniform purchases, things like that right back to the units. And then our council is able to make improvements to our camp and buy different things like kayaks, canoes, and all those kinds of things.”

The sales will run through October 20th. For more information on joining BSA or for more information about popcorn sales, please visit their website: http://www.cacbsa.org/CACBSA/

