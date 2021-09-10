Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 10, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JERRY GRIFFIN19574009 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
SHOPLIFTING
JOSHUA M HEARN19882625 HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
LAMAJOR TAYLOR1990918 RUBUSH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:22 PM on September 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Braxton Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:31 PM on September 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:33 PM on September 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

