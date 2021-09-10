City of Meridian Arrest Report September 10, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JERRY GRIFFIN
|1957
|4009 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
SHOPLIFTING
|JOSHUA M HEARN
|1988
|2625 HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|LAMAJOR TAYLOR
|1990
|918 RUBUSH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:22 PM on September 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Braxton Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:31 PM on September 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:33 PM on September 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.