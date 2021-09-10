Advertisement

Cold Case: Remembering Diqwun Martin

Diqwun Martin
Diqwun Martin(WTOK)
By Matt Robin
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been a difficult year for Wanda and Latisha Martin.

The women lost a very special person last August. Wanda’s nephew- Latisha’s son Diqwun Martin -was shot and left for dead in the woods behind an abandoned house on 25th Court.

“We called the police and told them that we still couldn’t get in touch with him and that we wanted to file a report and a week later his body was recovered,” Wanda recalled.

Martin was only 19 when he died.

“I think his friends that he hung around, I think there were some issues there that got him into some situations that he normally wouldn’t have gotten into,” she said.

It’s been a year since his murder and the police still don’t have a motive nor a suspect.

“The official autopsy report has not been released yet. The state crime lab told us they were two years behind.”

Detectives haven’t gotten much help from the community.

“The community will not come forward, so they have their hands full trying to get assistance. Despite what people say the police can’t be everywhere all the time. So when things happen and you know, they always say when you see something say something, but nobody is talking,” she said.

The family is desperate for closure. They’re holding on to precious memories.

“He was sweet, funny, always cracking jokes. We always had family outings and he was always a part of it. Now that he’s not here the family outings and gatherings that we have, they’re not the same,” said Wanda.

A talented, young man gone.

A heartbroken family wanting answers.

And a murderer on the loose.

A cold case police hope to solve soon.

