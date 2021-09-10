Advertisement

Despite loss, Dak dazzles in week one

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to...
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys have their star quarterback under contract for the 2020 season. Prescott has signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag. That would be the richest one-year contract in franchise history. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)(AP)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WTOK) - The Dallas Cowboys lost their week one match-up against the Super Bowl defending champions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21, but Dak Prescott looked like a million dollars.

Prescott played for the first time in 11 months after coming off a dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle and a training camp injury, in which he was limited by a strained latissimus muscle in his right shoulder.

Prescott finished with 403 yards, matching his career high in completions (42) and attempts (58) along with three touchdown passes and one interception. This was the eighth time he has had at least 400 yards passing. Four of them have happened in his last six starts.

Despite Dak’s brilliant effort, it was not enough to hold off Tom Brady and Tampa Bay as in the 4th quarter, Dallas gave Brady 1:24 left on the clock along with a time out.

Since this is the NFL, there is bound to be controversy. On the final Tampa Bay drive, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin appears to extend his left arm and push cornerback Jourdan Lewis and completed the catch. Many say this should’ve been called offensive pass interference, but the refs made no call and the drive continued as the clock ticked down.

The game finished with a 36-yard field goal by Ryan Succop with two seconds to play.

Dallas will be on the road again on September 19th as they will take on the LA Chargers at 3:25 pm.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
"The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their...
Reeves, Ivey take issue with Biden’s order, vax mandates
Cortez Sheen, 26, of Grenada, Miss., died around 7 a.m. Sept. 9, 2021, when the 1999...
Man dies in Thursday morning crash in Sumter County
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday

Latest News

Wendy's Giant of the Week - Week 2 - Neshoba Central's Eli Anderson
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Week 2 - Neshoba Central's Eli Anderson
West Lauderdale prepares to host Meridian for the first time since 2010 season
West Lauderdale continues practice for first rivalry game against the Wildcats in over 10 years.
West Lauderdale prepares to host Meridian for the first time since 2010 season
5/28/21 WSB vs Kentucky Alabama's Kaylee Tow (12) Alabama's Jenna Johnson (18)
Alabama softball releases fall schedule