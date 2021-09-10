Despite loss, Dak dazzles in week one

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WTOK) - The Dallas Cowboys lost their week one match-up against the Super Bowl defending champions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21, but Dak Prescott looked like a million dollars.

Prescott played for the first time in 11 months after coming off a dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle and a training camp injury, in which he was limited by a strained latissimus muscle in his right shoulder.

Prescott finished with 403 yards, matching his career high in completions (42) and attempts (58) along with three touchdown passes and one interception. This was the eighth time he has had at least 400 yards passing. Four of them have happened in his last six starts.

Despite Dak’s brilliant effort, it was not enough to hold off Tom Brady and Tampa Bay as in the 4th quarter, Dallas gave Brady 1:24 left on the clock along with a time out.

Since this is the NFL, there is bound to be controversy. On the final Tampa Bay drive, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin appears to extend his left arm and push cornerback Jourdan Lewis and completed the catch. Many say this should’ve been called offensive pass interference, but the refs made no call and the drive continued as the clock ticked down.

The game finished with a 36-yard field goal by Ryan Succop with two seconds to play.

Dallas will be on the road again on September 19th as they will take on the LA Chargers at 3:25 pm.

