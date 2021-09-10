Dry and comfortable weather settles in

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! It’s a pleasant start to our Friday, with temperatures mainly in the upper-50s! It is going to feel more like early fall than late summer on our Friday, with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs only in the mid-80s. Pleasant weather will continue into the evening, so we are looking good weather-wise for any high school football games! In fact, some more cold-natured people might want to consider bringing a light jacket to the game, especially for after sunset.

Morning lows on Saturday will once again drop into the upper-50s, but the afternoon will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper-80s. The humidity will begin to creep back into our area on Sunday, mainly south of I-20. That will bring back a chance for a stray shower or storm south of I-20 as well. Scattered showers and storms will become possible on Monday across the entire-area as the humidity returns to uncomfortable levels.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as morning lows stay in the upper-60s and afternoon highs stay in the mid-80s. Rain chances are set to decrease again on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.