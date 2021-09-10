EMCF inmate escapes custody during transport

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Garnett Hughes, 33, an inmate who was serving his time at East Mississippi Correctional Facility escaped Friday morning in Humphreys County while being escorted by officers to the funeral of a family member in Belzoni.

Management & Training Corporation, which operates EMCF, said law enforcement immediately responded and began a coordinated search of the area.

Hughes was serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County. He was sentenced in 2014.

