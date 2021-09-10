Advertisement

EMCF inmate escapes custody during transport

Garnett Hughes, an inmate who was serving his time at East Mississippi Correctional Facility,...
Garnett Hughes, an inmate who was serving his time at East Mississippi Correctional Facility, escaped Friday morning in Humphreys County while being escorted by officers to the funeral of a family member in Belzoni.(Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Garnett Hughes, 33, an inmate who was serving his time at East Mississippi Correctional Facility escaped Friday morning in Humphreys County while being escorted by officers to the funeral of a family member in Belzoni.

Management & Training Corporation, which operates EMCF, said law enforcement immediately responded and began a coordinated search of the area.

Hughes was serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County. He was sentenced in 2014.

