EMCF inmate escapes custody during transport
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Garnett Hughes, 33, an inmate who was serving his time at East Mississippi Correctional Facility escaped Friday morning in Humphreys County while being escorted by officers to the funeral of a family member in Belzoni.
Management & Training Corporation, which operates EMCF, said law enforcement immediately responded and began a coordinated search of the area.
Hughes was serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County. He was sentenced in 2014.
