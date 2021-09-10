Advertisement

Florida ban on school mask mandates back in force, court rules

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students is back in force.

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban.

The upshot is that the state could resume its efforts to impose financial penalties on the 13 Florida school boards currently defying the mask mandate ban.

The U.S. Department of Education has begun a grant program for school districts that lose money for implementing anti-coronavirus practices such as mandatory masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
"The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their...
Reeves, Ivey take issue with Biden’s order, vax mandates
Cortez Sheen, 26, of Grenada, Miss., died around 7 a.m. Sept. 9, 2021, when the 1999...
Man dies in Thursday morning crash in Sumter County
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday

Latest News

9/11 Ceremony at Fire Station One in Meridian Canceled
The Transportation Department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over...
US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston
President Joe Biden pushes back against some GOP governors, saying he thinks they've been...
Biden presses states to require vaccines for all teachers
President Biden's new plan to beat COVID-19 in the U.S. is gaining criticism from GOP governors...
Biden's new vaccine mandate gains opposition