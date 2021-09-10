Forging COVID-19 vaccination cards a federal offense

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fake COVID 19 vaccination cards is a hot topic at Quality Cuts barbershop in Meridian. It’s a federal crime to make or buy a bogus vaccination card.

Law enforcement agencies in cities across the U-S are investigating new reports of people making or buying fake vaccination cards every week. We asked the gentlemen at Quality Cuts about the crime. Their answers shocked us.

“I was almost forced to get one myself to go to the saints in green bay game. I don’t think it is right for a man to have to live – he worked all his life 20 years on the job. Now, if you don’t have a vaccine card, we are going to let you go tomorrow or you go get the vaccine. That is not fair,” said Lavonsea Holmes owns Quality Cuts barbershop.

“I am for forging if you want to continue living and not be held back. If you are against vaccination and still want to do things, get a forged card, said local Kajuan Boyd.

The vaccination cards are unfortunately easily duplicated and counterfeited by people who don’t want to get vaccinated.

“My thought is that I find it hard to believe something simple as getting a vaccine that is free to go thru all the trouble to get a forged vaccine card. It is way more trouble and timely to get a forged vaccine card than it is just to go and get the vaccine,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Everett.

We talked to Anderson Regional Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer about illegal vaccination cards.

“It is a federal crime that can involve both a fine and jail time if you are caught and convicted of forging any information related to the vaccines on a vaccine card. The cards are issued by the united states government through the CDC,” said Dr. Everett.

Dr. Keith Everett said the card is not the only thing that shares if you are vaccinated.

“You should have a record of your vaccination on your personal card. It should be a record of the same information of the vaccine, date, which vaccine was given, and the lock number of the vaccine. It all should be recorded at the site,” said Dr. Everett.

Dr. Everett also encourages be to not take pictures of their vaccine card.

“It’s tempting to take a picture of your card just for storage and that’s fine but you shouldn’t share any pictures through texting or social - it can be taken and copied,” said Dr. Everett. The problem could only get worse after President Biden’s executive order. The order requires companies with more than 100 employees to make sure their employees are vaccinated or tested weekly.

Many cities now require a vaccination card to get into concerts, sporting venues, movie theaters, and restaurants.

