Glenn Van Stephens

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
March 19, 1962 ~ September 8, 2021 (age 59)

Services for Glenn Van Stephens will be Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 1:00, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Newton with military honors. There will be a visitation at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30. Mr. Stephens, 59, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Rush Hospital. Stephens Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with his care.

Mr. Stephens is survived by his wife of 27 years, Scheri; his children Amber Lee (Bobby), Trinity Lee (Allen), Thamus Stephens, Macaylah Britt (Wesley), Savanah Stephens, Jaqlynn Stephens, and Noah Stephens; grandchildren Eduardo Ewing, Xavier Ewing, Caden Ewing, Allen Rosas, Alexia Rosas, Nicco Rosado and two on the way, Magnolia Jane Bilello, and Amia Rosas, along with his two sisters Anita Gibson, and Ann Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents Vallie and Thamus Stephens, a stepfather L. V. Bunch, and a brother Ronnie Stephens.

Glenn lived true to himself. He loved God and family, was a good friend and father to his children, was young at heart and ever the dreamer. Van loved bikes and his ideas were endless. He will be missed by so many.

