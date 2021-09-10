Jackson county leaders remember 9/11 after narrowly avoiding the tragedy

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Today is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Many are in pain, reliving the fear after the attacks on the twin towers and the pentagon. Some locals are feeling it a little more intense because they were so close to being in that destruction decades ago.

20 years ago today several members of the Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce in Jackson County were getting ready to go on their annual trip to D.C. to meet with their congressional delegation. Chamber CEO Rick Roden says they were always so excited to take these trips and advocate for their county. But in 2001, they would never make it to their meetings.

Roden tells me they were on a plane on the way to d-c when the unthinkable happened. “The stewardess came on board and said ‘due to terrorist activity in New York City we’ve been diverted to Durham.’ We didn’t really think much of it. Finally, the stewardess said we could turn on our cell phones and when we did our chairman got a call. It was his wife screaming and crying and Jim told her we don’t know what’s going on. Then, my phone rang and my phone rang and it was my sister and she was like thank god you’re alive. Call your wife because everyone back home saw it happen an hour and a half before this so they went an hour and a half not knowing if we were in the planes.”

He says fate intervened because their flight left 15 minutes later than scheduled. “When they put up the timeline when it hit the first tower was originally when we were supposed to land in DC and shortly after it hit the Pentagon.” Roden said, “If you’ve ever been to Reagan International, the Pentagon is right across the interstate. So that was about when we were supposed to land so it just freaked us out.”

He says they always honor and remember 9/11. The former chairman, who was on that flight, donated a picture of the twin towers. They also created a plaque remembering the day they were all on the flight.

