Advertisement

Meridian’s Fire Chief recalls 9/11

Jason Collier
Jason Collier(WTOK)
By Lindsey Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The attacks on our nation 20 years ago killed more than 400 first responders. This week, we are hearing from some local first responders on what they say they remember most about 9/11 and how it’s changed their lives.

Jason Collier has been with the Meridian Fire Department since 1996. He wasn’t working at the station on 9-11 but had just gotten off from an overnight part time security job.

“I knew the loss of live was going to be great,” said Collier, Meridian’s newly named Fire Chief. “I was hoping they would find more that survived in stairwells that we know as a firefighter that we know in a hotel or downtown building that stairwells are areas of refuge.”

As the horrific scenes of that September day unfolded, Collier said he really started to get a big of an understanding of the scope and magnitude of the attacks.

“I’ve never been a firefighter during a war time. Especially that our homeland is being attacked directly. All this is much more possible now. Infrastructure, power grids and water. The stuff I was worried about. Having fires and not having water and not having resources and that kind of thing,”

If there’s any positives that come out of 9-11, Collier says that fire departments and first responders everywhere are much better equipment now than 20 years ago.

“And the money just flowed out of Washington after that. FEMA set up all those grants for fire departments all over the nation.”

Collier also added that training is more readily available at all levels. R

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are seeing limited items at grocery stores, both before and after Hurricane Ida hit the...
Area stores facing grocery shortage
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
"The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their...
Reeves, Ivey take issue with Biden’s order, vax mandates
Cortez Sheen, 26, of Grenada, Miss., died around 7 a.m. Sept. 9, 2021, when the 1999...
Man dies in Thursday morning crash in Sumter County
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday

Latest News

Walmart has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now...
Walmart to end quarterly bonuses, boost minimum wage
9/11: then and now
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Americans less positive about civil liberties, AP-NORC poll says
Cold Case of Diqwun Martin.
Cold Case: Remembering Diqwun Martin